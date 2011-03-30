George Burns In Limbo On April 1st

×

That Alan Safier actually bears some resemblance to a young George Burns makes sense. The actor’s on tour playing the late comedian in Say Goodnight, Gracie—a tribute to Burns. The play has Burns in limbo between this world and the next, unable to pass on to that place where he can join his eternal love and co-star Gracie until he gives one last performance for someone he’d played in a few movies in the late ‘70’s/ early ‘80’s—God. Cute idea for a show and though no one has quite that distinctive type of charisma possessed by the late comedian, Alan Safier has enough respect for the comic legend to devote a portion of his career to him. In addition to touring the country in the role of Burns, Safier recently released the tribute album Alan Safier Sings the Songs of George & Gracie's Heyday.

The first two days of April, Safier brings his George Burns to Hartford as Say Goodnight, Gracie goes to the Schauer Center for a three-show engagement April 1st and 2nd. 2pm matinees take place on April 1st and 2nd with a 7:30 pm show on the 1st. For reservations, call 262-670-0560.