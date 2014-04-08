Gershwin Songbook At Sunset

×

This wekend, the Sunset Playhouse welcomes Cynthia Cobb, Parrish Collier and Paul Helm in a celebration of early 20th century pop tunes as it presents A Gershwin Songbook. The ensemble plays the role of a young couple on party staff at Gershwin’s place. They get caught-up in the music before heading home to harlem to immerse themselves in the music of Gershwin contemporaries Fats Waller, Duke Ellington and Harold Arlen.

A Gershwin Songbook runs this weekend only--April 10th - 13th at the Sunset Playhouse on 800 Elm Grove Road in Elm Grove. For ticket reservations, call 262-782-4430 or visit Sunset online.