I Don't Get It: Am I The Only One Who Thinks This Looks Profoundly Stupid?

The ad copy states that: "Writer/performer Charles Ross spent too much of his childhood in a galaxy far, far away." Okay, yes. . . but so did quite a few of us. And though some of us have moved on, there are still quite a few members of Generation X who haven't. You see them at sci-fi and gaming conventions. Some of these people are very, very funny (intentionally.) They actually tend to be really creative people. A one hour conversation with them about the original Star Wars trilogy can be a lot of fun.

The difference here is that Charles Ross is making money on it . . . it's just him and a headset in a black clothing. And he's going through a scene-by-scene description of the original trilogy. That's it. Yes, there are jokes about how bad the series is in places. And he sings. And he acts things out. But mostly, this is just some guy talking about Star Wars. And people will pay to see him perform.

If you're interested in seeing what the guy's act is like check out this link from YouTube…I'll wait here while you go check it out…

Here it is.

…okay . . . see what I mean? I was expecting more than that . . . something a bit more clever. . . something that would justify charging people to go and see it . . . I mean . . . I understand if you're standing in line at Gen Con and somebody starts doing something like this . . . it's cute--it's funny . . . but the fact that people pay to see this is just . . . well it's definitely weird. But he's been very successful with it and who am I to say that this isn't entertainment for some people?

Charles Ross' One Man Star Wars Trilogy comes to Marcus Center's Vogel Hall November 16th and 17th. Tickets go on sale October 15th. For ticket reservations, call 414-273-7206.