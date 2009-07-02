Get Mamed In Elm Grove

×

The Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove is getting set to start its new season. The opening show is a production of the Jerome Lawrence/ Robert Lee adaptation of the classic Patrick Dennis novel Auntie Mame. It’s the story of a young man who finds himself in the custody of an iconoclastic individualist with no sympathy at all for conformity. It’s difficult to imagine any stage adaptation of the novel living-up to it’s ridiculously over the top frenetic energy and sheer absurdity, but it’s a fun opportunity for the right audience providing the right actors are there bringing the story to the stage.

Speaking of which, Sunset Playhouse will be holding auditions for its production this month. Auditions will happen at the Sunset Playhouse on 800 Elm Grove Road from 7 – 10pm on July 20th and 21st. Callbacks are July 22nd from 7 – 10pm. Auditions consist of readings from the script. The Sunset is looking for a small army here, which is very reassuring for someone looking to see a larger than life stage production. Director Mark Salentine is looking for 25 men and 12 women ages 20 – 60 or so . . . and one male age 10 and up for the role of Patrick. It’s a tall order, but certainly there’s more than enough talent to fill this one when the curtain rises September 11th. The show closes October 3rd. Rehersals are set to begin August 10th.