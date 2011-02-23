Get Murdered By The Mob in South Milwaukee

×

The official website of the New York production of Murdered By The Mob bills itself as, “The Longest Running Interactive Mystery Dinner Theater in the Word!” And while I’m not sure exactly what that means, (note the apparent spelling error at the end) it’s difficult to argue with success. The New York production has been running for nearly a decade and a half. So if you’re a respectable performing arts center in South Milwaukee and you’re looking for a fun way to raise a little money, why not use an oddly comic characterization of the mob to help you do it?

The final Friday and Saturday of the month, The South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center sets-up as a 1920’s speakeasy. “The hottest speakeasy in South Milwaukee.” Join emcee Johnny Biscotti, mob boss Danny D'Angelo and a cast of characters that may just include yourself. (The SMPAC asks attendees to dress in period costumeit adds to the atmosphere.)

The South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center’s Murdered By The Mob fundraiser runs Friday, February 25th and Saturday, February 26th. Both programs begin at 6:30pm. For reservations, call 414-766-5049.