Getting the Blood Right With Carrie and Theatre Unchained

I realize that it’s a classic of horror cinema, but I could never get into Brian De Palma’s 1976 film adaptation of Carrie . Maybe it’s the fact that Sissy Spacek just didn’t feel right in the role for me. Or maybe it’s the fact that I really don’t like the overall aesthetic of most 1970s horror movies. In anticipation of the upcoming local musical production of Carrie I recently watched last year’s adaptation of the novel with Chloë Grace Moretz and I loved it. So I’m sufficiently interested in the story for this upcoming musical. Thank you Ms. Moretz.

Of course, staging a musical about a high school outcast with telekinetic powers on an intimate stage poses serious problems. I don’t envy the challenges faced by Theatre Unchained on this one, but given the right angle this could be an amazing experience. I kind of like the idea of waiting to be surprised by this one, but I was recently given some advanced looks at the film courtesy of Matthew Northey. The above promo pic for the production looks gorgeous. (That’s female lead Anna Pfefferkorn in the blood soaked prom dress.) Here’s hoping all of the visuals for the production are that striking.

Lest potential audience members worry that an intimate stage production is playing it safe and relatively blood-free, it sounds like they’ve put some real thought into it, “Margaret's death will feature the same blood recipe used in the 1976 film,” says Northey, “whereas other deaths will feature a washable formula.” I should point out for those not familiar with Theatre Unchained that it’s one of the smallest stages in town, so the intimacy of this horror musical requires precisely that kind of attention to detail. This Halloween season, Milwaukee audiences will have an opportunity to get up close and personal with a musical, angry, telekinetic girl covered in pig’s blood. I can’t wait.

The Theatre Unchained production of Carrie: The Musical runs Oct. 10 - 26 on 1024 S. 5th St. For more information and ticket reservations, visit Theatre Unchained online.