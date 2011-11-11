Gift Of the Magi in Spring Green

×

The small town of Spring Green, Wisconsin is one that many of us are only familiar with during the summer months. Once more this winter, The American Players Theatre gives out-of-towners another reason to visit as it re-stages its production of The Gift Of The Magi.

Written by James DeVita, the adaptation of the classic holiday story once again stars Tracy Michelle Arnold as a loving couple and Brian Mani as O. Henry. Directed by the playwright, this is a very, very solid assembly of talent performing a charming story in a small town. It’s difficult to imagine a more idyllic holiday escape.

The American Players Theatre’s production of The Gift of the Magi runs November 20th – December 18th at the APT’s indoor Touchstone Theatre in Spring Green, Wisconsin. For ticket reservations, call 608-588-2361.