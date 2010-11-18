Gilbert, Sullivan, Lear, Liberace and family friction

One of the last weekends before the old, familiar holiday shows begin to open, the next few days feature kind of a strange mix of different theatre openings beginning with tonight’s post-modern Shakespeare deconstruction . . .

8pm, November 18th –Tonight, Theatre Gigante opens The Learsan attempt to look at the old Shakespearian Lear tragedy from a fresh perspective. Based on King Lear, Gigante’s latest one weekend show will be “lighting up the dark places of love, family and madness,” tonight through Sunday at UWM’s Kenilworth Studio 508. It’s a new space for Theatre Gigante, which has hither to now been performing at the now defunct Off-Broadway Theatre.

The Lears runs November 18th – 21st. The first three shows open at 8pm. Sunday’s performance is at 2pm. For tickets, call 414-229-4308.

7:30pm November 19th –Tomorrow night, The Skylight Opera Theatre opens its production of the classic Gilbert and Sullivan musical H.M.S. Piniforea fun little bit of socio-political satire from the early days of musical theatre. Bill Theisen and Richard Carsey direct what looks to be a very beautiful Gilbert and Sullivan showsomething that the Skylight is not at all foreign to haaving done quite a few such shows over the years.

8pm November 19thAlso tomorrow night, the Milwaukee Rep debuts Brent Hazelton’s tribute to the West Allis-born musical legend Liberace. Starring Jack Forbes Wilson as the flashy pianist, the two hour show is a return to familiar Stackner Cabaret fare after the Rep opened its cabaret season with a thoroughly enjoyable production of Laurel And Hardy.

ALSO Tomorrow night at 8pmMilwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its production of The Subject Was Rosesa taut family drama featuring a mother, a father and a grown sun just back from World War II. C. Michael Wright directs an impressive cast consisting of Nicholas Harazin, James Tasse & Tami Workentin in the intimate space of the Broadway Theatre Center’s Studio Theatre. Nicholas harazin has posted a couple of blogs on the process of working on the show that are really entertaining and insightful reads.

Milwaukee Chamber’s producrion of The Subject Was Roses runs November 19th through December 12th with a special preview performance at 7:30pm tonight.