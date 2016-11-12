Glass Menagerie Auditions

×

Tennessee Williams’ autobiographically-inclined drama The Glass Menagerie is widely considered to be one of the best stage dramas of the 20th century. The 1944 classic makes another appearance next year in a production that’s being staged by the relatively new Company of Strangers theater group. The show is scheduled to run in the Underground Collaborative downtown Feb. 24 - Mar. 4. Auditions for the production will be held Dec. 6 and 8 from 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. in the Milwaukee Cooperative on the second floor of 161 W. Wisconsin Ave. For more information and to sign-up for an audition slot, visit the auditions’ page on Sign Up Genius.