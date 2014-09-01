Glass Menagerie with In Tandem

It’s strange to think that there was a time in American theater that actually predated The Glass Menagerie. Logic says that it was originally staged in 1945, but it’s been recognized as such a towering classic of American theatre that it’s kind of difficult to imagine an American theater tradition without it.

Being as iconic as it is, it’s difficult to imagine how one might breathe something fresh into the old drama. Thankfully, In Tandem Theatre’s upcoming production of the Tennessee Williams classic is being directed by Mary MacDonald Kerr. Kerr has worked on numerous local productions in the past. The characters in ensemble shows feel startlingly vivid in shows Kerr has directed in the past. Here she’s working with a great cast including Rick Pendzich, Grace DeWolff and John Glowacki. Pendzich has proven poise and talent that have shown themselves in comedy, musicals and drama. He’s even appeared onstage with puppets and managed to put in a nuanced performance. DeWolff is one of the more captivating talents to come out of UWM in recent years. Glowacki comes to the production relatively fresh from having received a BFA in Acting with UWM. This is a production that isn’t lacking in fresh perspectives. It’ll be interesting to see how this production develops.

In Tandem Theatre’s production of The Glass Menagerie runs Sep. 25- Oct. 19 at the Tenth Street Theatre. For more information, visit In Tandem online.