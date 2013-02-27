A Glimpse of What Milwaukee Theater Can Be

Sometimes everything comes together on a production. Sometimes all of the elements of a show run together in just the right way. That's what seems to have happened prior to opening night with In Tandem Theatre's production of Beast on the Moon . Performed by a seasoned Milwaukee company and written by a Wisconsin playwright, the production just might be a perfect example of what Milwaukee theater can be. There's a great deal of talent in this state, and we need more showcases like this to champion it.

Richard Kalinoski authored the award-winning tale of a survivor of the Armenian Genocide, set during 1921 in the Milwaukee area. Directing the production is Mary MacDonald Kerr, a locally based actress who has steadily built a name for herself as a director. Here she is working with a cast that mixes young talent with veterans. Youngblood co-founder Michael Cotey plays an Armenian refugee in the U.S. and Project Empty Space co-founder Grace DeWolff plays the mail order bride who comes to care for him. With a cast also including veteran Milwaukee actor Robert Spencer, everything seems to be in strikingly good balance for this production in the intimate space of a studio theater not far from the heart of downtown.

In Tandem's production of Beast on the Moon runs March 1-24 at the 10th Street Theatre, 628 N. 10th Street. For ticket reservations, call 414-271-1371.

Theatre Happenings

Angry Young Men Ltd. continues its offbeat exploration of cute puppet entertainment for discerningly sophisticated audiences of nearly all ages with another Full Frontal Püppetry experience. They're calling this one Mixed Tape . It runs March 1-9 at the Soulstice Theatre, 3770 S. Pennsylvania Ave, St. Francis. Tickets are $10 and available at the door.

The Milwaukee Rep pays tribute to the life and work of Johnny Cash with Ring of Fire at the Stackner Cabaret, 108 E. Wells St. Conceived by William Meade, the show runs March 1-May 5. For ticket reservations, call 414-224-9490.