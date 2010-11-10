Goats & Monkeys: All For Love

×

Goats & Monkeys continues a very active season of staged readings this coming weekend as it presents a “book in hand exploration,” of John Dryden’s All For Love—a late 17th century re-telling of Antony and Cleopatra. A fiercely formal work, the play was evidently a serious attempt on the part of its author to reinvigorate serious stage drama. It explores many themes in very dense, blank verse. With such a focus on the text of the drama, it’s an excellent choice for a staged reading.

Bill Watson directs an impressive cast including Angela Iannone (Cleopatra,) Patrick Lawlor (Antony,) Matt Daniels, T. Stacy Hicks, Marcella Kearns and more.

Goats & Monkey’s staged reading of All For Love runs November 12 though 14 at the Live Artists Studio on 228 South 1st Street in Milwaukee.. For reservations, email reservations@goatsandmonkeys.org