Goats, Monkeys And A Shrew

×

Goats And Monkeys presents its latest staged reading this coming weekend in both Genesee Depot and Milwaukee as it presents The Taming of the Shrew at Ten Chimneys on Friday and the Live Artists Studio on Saturday and Sunday. Directed by talented Milwaukee actress Angela Iannone, the reading stars Matt Daniels as Petruchio to Marcella Kearns' Katherina.

Some time ago, Daniels played Petruchio in an altogether different production of the play back when G&M was Milwaukee Shakespeare. The Milwaukee Shakespeare production was distinct in that it featured an all-male cast. It was one of the more memorable productions I've seen over the years and Daniels did a really good job in the role. It'd be interesting to see him in a reading of the play, but I've been otherwise booked on another exceedingly busy weekend of some three openings in Milwaukee county. Those not otherwise engaged should go. All readings are provided free of charge.

Reservations are encouraged and can be made by emailing requests to: reservations@goatsandmonkeys.org

Goats & Monkeys' Taming of the Shrew reading will begin at 7:30 pm at The Program Hall at the Lunt-Fontanne Program Center at Ten Chimneys on Friday, April 30th.

The remaining two readings take begin at 7:30 pm on the 1st and 2pm on the 2nd. May's readings happen at the Live Artists Studio on 228 South 1st Street.