On Golden Pond In Elm Grove

Ernest Thompson’s 1979 play On Golden Pond is better-known for the 1981 film that was adapted from it. Granted, Katherine Hepburn and Henry Fonda put in really good performances in that film, but the story itself is a strikingly resonant dramatic story.

Set in rural Maine, the family drama concerns an older couple who have become estranged from their adult daughter Chelsea. She brings visits their summer cottage . . . on Golden Pond, bringing along her fiancé and his young son Billy. Billy is forced to hang out with Chelsea’s father. Things get complicated.

The 35-year-old story makes it to Elm Grove this weekend in a Sunset Playhouse production that opens this Thursday. Bryce Lord directs the production starring Michael Pocaro and Bonnie Krah is the parents of Chelsea, who is played by Donna Daniels.

Sunset Playhouse’s production of On Golden Pond runs June 5 - 22 at the Furlan Auditorium on 800 Elm Grove Rd. For ticket reservations, call 262-782-4430 or visit the Sunset Playhouse online.