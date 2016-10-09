THE GOOD DOCTOR at UW-Waukesha

It’s kind of a weird fusion. Mid-20th century light sitcom writer Neil Simon decided to take a look at a few short stories by the deeply intellectual Russian storyteller Anton Chekhov. The play that came out of this was The Good Doctor--a clever, little light comedy consisting of short stories. It’s old narrative by way of contemporary comedy in an early ’70s style. Kind of fun.

UW-Waukesha brings The Good Doctor to the stage this month as it presents Simon’s light comedy with music Oct. 21 - 23 at the Lunt Fontanne Theatre on the UW-Waukesha campus on 1500 N. University Drive in Waukesha. For tickets and more information, visit UW-Waukesha online.