Good People Over Our Head in Racine

The author of contemporary stage works Rabbit Hole and Kimberly Akimbo also recently debuted Good People in New York. It was acclaimed. The five-year-old play involves a woman who has been fired from a dollar store in Boston. Like so many others, she’s a single mother living paycheck to paycheck. She pressures an old high school boyfriend (who is now a doctor) into inviting her to a birthday party. She hopes to meet a potential employer at the party, but her friends try to suggest that she should tell the doctor that her daughter is also his. There could be support involved stability.

So it’s not exactly cheery, but it IS a very earthbound comedy about real people dealing with real problems. The show makes its way into a local production next month as Over Our Head Players present the play Apr. 8 - 23 at the Sixth Street Theatre on 318 Sixth St. in Racine. For ticket reservations and more, visit Over Our Head online.