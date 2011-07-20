A Good Time With Bad Example's 'Cannibal'

Musicals have filled Milwaukee's summer season, and Bad Example Productions continues the trend with a sparse production of Trey Parker's comic Cannibal! The Musical at the Alchemist Theatre.

“South Park” and The Book of Mormon co-creator Parker uses the 19th-century tale of convicted cannibal Alferd Packer for a playful yet merciless spoof of the American musical. Bad Example brings an enthusiastic cast to the Alchemist's small studio space. Musical director Chris Wszalek largely relies on the voices of the ensemble so as not to overpower the space. Choreographer Donna Lobacz brings a big feel to the closing piece, a brilliant, joyful staging of “Hang the Bastard” that grows to fill the entire space.

Kurtis Witzlsteiner cuts a sympathetic figure as Alferd Packer, a man accused of cannibalism on an ill-fated voyage in the Old West. The staging deviates a little from the 1993 cult film that launched the musical—the most notable difference being the portrayal of Packer's love interest Liane, a horse played by a clever Natasha Mortazavi. The Japanese Indians that the party encounters in the film are portrayed here as French to smart comedic effect.

The ensemble offers a number of impressive performances. Jason Powell continues to show terrific comic timing in the role of the holy man Shannon Wilson Bell. Christopher Elst is brilliantly bent as the overly optimistic Israel Swan, and Grace Liebenstein portrays youthful charisma in the role of George Noon.

Bad Example's production of Cannibal! The Musical runs through July 30 at the Alchemist Theatre. To reserve tickets, visit www.alchemisttheatre.com.