Gospel Musical Auditions

The Hansberry-Sands Theatre Company is looking for a cast for its upcoming gospel musical. They're looking for male and female actors ages 25 and over for the Spring musical, which is set to be staged at the Marcus Center. They're also looking for piano players and organists with acting skills. Auditions will take place at the Wisconsin African American Women's Center on 3020 West Vliet Saturrday, February 19th at 10am and the 26th at 11am. Auditions consist of a 2-min dramatic monologue and a (preferably gospel) musical selection. Resumes and headshots are requested. Appointments are only required for the 26th auditions.

For more information or to book an appointment, call 414-616-7529 or email: hansberry-sand7529@sbcglobal.net