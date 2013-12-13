They Got Yule

×

Local singer Joel Kopischke has bent decidedly non-holiday songs into a holiday mood. His album I Got Yule Babe has lyrics bent around pop songs. Green Day's Boulevard of Broken Dreams becomes Shopping Mall of Broken Dreams. The Violent Femmes' Blister in the Sun becomes Christmas in the Sun. Mix in a bit of (sometimes strikingly clever) satire that pokes fun of the holidays and you've got a pleasantly mutated crooning of holiday tunes.

Kopischke brings his act to Waukesha Civic Theatre on 264 West Main Street in Waukesha. The engagement runs December 16th - 19th. All performances are at 7pm. For more information, call the box office at 262-547-0708 or visit Waukesha Civic Theatre online.