This Friday March 14th, Milwaukee Comedy presents The Grand Comedy Hour--a show featuring comedy from all over the state. It's a monthly show that takes place at The Arcade Theatre in the basement of the Grand Avenue Mall on 161 West Wisconsin Avenue.

This month's show features stand up comedy from Greg Bach and Heather Hanford and comedy from Eau Claire in the form of Glassworks Improv.

For more information, visit Milwaukee Comedy online.