Grant Awarded For African American Children's Theatre

With a children's theatre program the size of First Stage in town, it can be difficult not to overlook the efforts of less prominent groups. For over 20 years, the African American Children's Theatre has been providing after-school theatre training for kids aged 8 – 14. The program runs classes twice a week on Wednesdays and Fridays after school. The program sounds pretty comprehensive. A student quoted in the press release wrote a play scheduled to be produced by AACT next year. A program that covers the basics from writing to acting presents a really good opportunity to expose kids to the stage firsthanddeveloping some of the intrinsic understanding of human interaction that goes along with it.

Last week, the A.A.C.T. announced that it had received a $15,000 grant from the Helen Bader Foundation--a philanthropic organization dedicated to improving the quality of life in Milwaukee's diverse communities.