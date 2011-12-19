Greater Tuna Auditions

The Sunset Playhouse is looking for two people to do a whole bunch of Texans onstage.

Auditions are on the horizon in the New Year. In addition to the Alchemist’s upcoming auditions in January, the Sunset Playhouse is looking for a cast for its upcoming production of Greater Tuna.

The irrepressible comedy by Jaston Williams, Joe Sears, and Ed Howard  makes it to Elm Grove  courtesy of a production directed by the talented Bryce Lord. The catch is this: they’re only looking for men. And . . . they’re only looking for TWO men.

A show that was written by three men is traditionally done by two guys. Each of the guys plays ten rolesMan One plays 7 men 2 women and a dog. Man Two plays 7 men and 3 women.

Those interested in auditioning should fill out an audition form and show up at the Playhouse on January 9th or 10th. Auditions on both dates run 7 to 10 pm. Calbacks are on the 11th from 7 to 10. Rehearsals run January 22nd to February 22nd. The show runs February 23rd – March 11th. For further information, visit the Playhouse online.

