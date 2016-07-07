Greece Lightning at Waukesha Civic Theatre

One look at the title and I though, “Zeus, right? That’s Zeus.” Sure enough, Greece Lightning is about Zeus...and all of the rest of the gods on Mt. Olympus. They’re upset. There’s a bunch of unruly mortals at the base of the mountain that are upsetting things. Sounds like potentially fun pseudo-domestic comedy with gods, which has a chance to be ever-so-slightly subversive if placed in the right hands.

The hands in question are Waukesha Civic Theatre’s ACAP PlayerMakers. Join Zeus, Apollo, Athena and more as they confront the Greeks in a comedy that also features music from the ‘50s. The show has been put together with a script by Mark Cage and is being directed by Patty Chones.

Greece Lightning runs Jul. 15 - 17 at Waukesha Civic Theatre on 264 W. Main St. in Waukesha. For tickets and more, visit Waukesha Civic Theatre online.