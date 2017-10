×

Things pop-up at the last moment.

Like Greek Tragedy.

All of it.

(Every bit of the mythology too.)

All of it condensed into 99 minutes.

(or less.)





In a comic reader’s theatre no doubt inspired by the Reduced Shakespeare Company, the West Players (West Thespian Society) will present a tight, little reading featuring all of Greek mythology in comedy-coated easy-to-swallow format.





The show takes place at West Performing Arts Center on 18695 W Cleveland Ave. in New Berlin. Dinner and a show starts at 5:30 p.m. The actual show starts at 6:30 pm. For ticket reservations and more, visit West Performing Arts Center online.