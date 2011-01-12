Greendale Community Theatre’s ‘Bat Boy’ Takes Flight

Bat Boy: The Musical, based on a recurring character from the Weekly World News, is one of the more clever shows to emerge over the past 15 years. After debuting in Los Angeles in 1997, the musical has met with critical and commercial success in productions all over the country. Bat Boy takes flight in the suburbs this month in a fun production with the Greendale Community Theatre.

One would expect a campy, hipster feel from a musical about a human/bat hybrid, and while one would not be disappointed with that kind of expectation, the show also explores deeper thematic issues. Like some of the best sci-fi works, Bat Boy uses cheesy genre conventions to develop a story of profound complexity. That Bat Boy can do this without betraying a sense of superficial fun is a great accomplishment.

Greendale Community Theatre’s production delivers the goods with imperfect passion. Bat Boy’s journey from beast to highly articulate gentleman (with a British accent, no less) allows Jordan Gwiazdowski the opportunity to present the most dynamic performance of the season thus far.

In addition to Gwiazdowski’s brilliant turn in the title role, Bat Boy features a few other notable performances. Laura McDonald admirably renders the maternal figure, a suitably caring woman with some intrigue beneath the surface. The haunted character of her husband, Dr. Parker, is interesting enough, and Matt Zeman brings dark charisma to the role. Bat Boy’s love interest undergoes a transformation of her own, as portrayed with beautiful emotional poise by Stephanie Staszak.

Greendale Community Theatre’s production of Bat Boy: The Musical runs through Jan. 15 at the Greendale High School Auditorium. For tickets, call 414-423-2700 ext. 4193.