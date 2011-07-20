Greendale Community Theatre's Musical 'Scoundrels'

Over the years, the practice of turning hit films into Broadway musicals hasn't guaranteed critical success. The Broadway musical based on the 1988 film Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, however, hit the mark, standing as a solid piece of musical theater that is thoroughly enjoyable in and of itself.

The musical, which debuted on Broadway in 2005, makes it to the Greendale Community Theatre (GCT) this summer in a production with a very promising cast. Michael Traynor, who has made notable appearances in musicals with Carte Blanche Studios, plays the experienced con artist Lawrence. Ryan Stajmiger plays the small-time con artist Freddy, who comes into conflict with Lawrence. Stajmiger's onstage presence has provided a boost to Sunset Playhouse's Hair and Windfall Theatre's When I Give My Heart. Similarly fresh talent Laura McDonald plays the object of affection for the two con men, Christine Colgate.

GCT has shown an excellent ability to mobilize a cast of this size to produce vivid visual productions. Typically, this type of show creates a sense of vitality that no touring show can come close to matching.

Greendale Community Theatre's production of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels runs July 21-30 at the Greendale High School Auditorium. All shows start at 7:30 p.m. For ticket reservations, call 414-423-2700 ext. 4193.

Theater Happenings

Soulstice Theatre debuts in its new space in St. Francis with Seussical the Musical. The celebration of Seuss runs July 28-Aug. 6 at 3770 S. Pennsylvania Ave. To reserve tickets, call 414-481-2800.