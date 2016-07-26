Greendale’s ‘Little Mermaid’

× Expand Photo by Brian Bzadwka

Composer Alan Menken’s music is best known in feature films. While he may have done some work in musical theater, most are only familiar with his work in Disney animated movies, which is a pity. There’s an emotional intensity in his narrative work that resonates brilliantly through live musical performances. This month Greendale Community Theatre brings Menken’s emotional vitality to the local stage with a production of The Little Mermaid .

While there is some cleverly economical work done in set and costume design, the fantasy of the undersea world comes across most vividly in song and movement. The classic Disney adaptation of the Hans Christian Andersen story vividly swims out to stage with colorful costuming painting the stage on a large cast, sharply choreographed by Stephanie Staszak.

Former Ms. Wisconsin (2008) Briana Lipor is engagingly emotional in the role of Ariel. Nicholas Zajdel is suitably rugged and charismatic as the romantic lead: a prince who would rather live on the high seas than serve as royalty. There are some notably impressive supporting performances here, including the endearing authority of Tom Marks as the Prince’s caretaker, Grimsby, a charming Shawn Holmes as the lobster, Sebastian, and a delightfully villainous performance by Marcee Doherty-Elst as Ursula.

Stripped of the exaggerated fantasy of the classic cel animation, the production focuses on very human things like desire, affection and longing to find a place to call home. These elements play through the narrative in a refreshingly earthbound reality that relies on the music itself for the magic of a story caught between the fantasy of passion and the reality of responsibility.

Through July 30 (minus the 25th and 26th) in the Henry Ross Auditorium at Greendale High School, 6801 Southway. For tickets and further information, call 414-817-7600 or visit greendaletheatre.org.