Grilling Out With The Banana

After the final perfomance of itâs latest Summer one-act offering, Pink Banana Theatre will be hosting a Meat--er . . . that isÂ Meet and Greet BBQÂ (veggie burgers available) with cast and crew. Sounds like kind of a cool way to close-out the show. Hang out with the Banana in Lake Park on Saturday, June 18th and raise a little money for the company.

Pink Banana Theatreâs Meet and Greet BBQ takes place June 18th from 4:30pm- 6:45pm Picnic Area 2 at Lake Park on 3233 East Kenwood Boulevard. There is a suggested donation of $10 per person. RSVPâs are appreciated. To do so, contact Brooke at brooke.ramthun22@gmail.com

