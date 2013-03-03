Guns 'n' Rosenkavalier With Milwaukee Opera Theatre

×

I guess I might've been expecting the classic opera by Strauss as mutated through an aesthetic inspired by Slash and Axl Rose. And while I honestly still think that's a pretty good idea, that's not what Milwaukee Opera Theatre's Guns 'n' Rosenkavalier is.

Performed for one weekend only at the Milwaukee Conservatory of Music, Milwaukee Opera Theatre's latest asks the question: "How different are art-song and rock-song really?" (Honestly I don't think there's a whole lot of difference conceptually. But then . . . one of my favorite metal albums features an operatic feel, a large guitar orchestra and a song bearing the title, "The Siege and Investiture of Baron Von Frankenstein's Castle at Weisseria.")

Personal digressions aside, the opera/rock performance hosted by Milwaukee Opera Theatre March 22nd - 24th. For ticket reservations, visit Borwn Paper tickets.com.

It's described as "a rock-recital that jumps from Kate Bush to Schubert and Brahms to The Boss, confounding your expectations and celebrating that which is universal." Cool. Included on the the performance include John Gloer, Andrew Wilkowske Ruben Piirainen and an unspeakably cool-looking all-woman horn group called Genghis Barbie (pictured below.) The bill themselves as being a, "post post-feminist feminist all-female horn experience."