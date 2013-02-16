Gutzman to Direct and Star In Man In The Glass Booth

The story of Adolf Eichman is not an easy one to swallow. The term "genocidal bureaucrat" probably oversimplifies things. In 1975, actor/playwright Robert Shaw explored a fictionalized version of the eventual execution of the high-ranking Nazi officer in The Man In The Glass Booth. Safely removed from the context of actual history, it tells the story of an architect of a man who lives as a wealthy Jewish industrialist in Manhattan who is taken to Isreal by secret agents to answer for war crimes. 

Dale Gutzman is directing and starring in a production of the stage play this coming March. Under the right circumstances, this could be a very powerful drama. . . particularly in the intimate confines of the Off the Wall Theatre. Having worked in the space for many years now, Gutzman certainly knows how to amplify the drama in a space that small, but starring in a play he's also directing about a character of this complexity might feel a little too claustrophobic. The question is: does the overall effect end up being a good claustrophobia or a bad claustrophobia? 

Gutzman is working on answering these questions and more as he continues to work on the play that opens mid-March. 

Off The Wall Theatre's production of The Man In The Glass Booth runs March 14th - 24th. For ticket reservations, call 414-327-3552 or visit Off The Wall online.