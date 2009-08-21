Gutzman Returns to Skylight for Gilbert and Sullivan

×

The Skylight Opera Theatre announced yesterday that Off The Wall Theatre’s Dale Gutzman will be directing a late-season show with them. Written and directed by Gutzman, An Evening With Gilbert and Sullivan will run May 28th through June 20th of next year.

Gutzman had worked extensively with the Skylight in the ‘70’s and ‘80’s, Directing 23 shows with them in that time. In the press release, Gutzman describes the opportunity to work with the Skylight again as “a dream come true.” As Gutzman’s Gilbert and Sullivan show runs at the Skylight, his Off The Wall Theatre will be staging The Pillowman a decidedly darker piece about a children’s book author being questioned about his work as inspiration for a child molester-serial killer. The Pillowman runs May 27th through June 6th. With the two shows opening at roughly the same time, it is likely someone else will be directing this, (actually, it kinda sounds like something Jeremy Welter would be interested in.)

The Off The Wall Theatre opens its season with a production of the Sondheim musical Company on September 10th. (It's one of half a dozen shows opening in greater Milwaukee that weekend.) The Skylight's Barber of Seville opens September 18th.