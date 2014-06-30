Gypsy at Sunset Playhouse

The summer has just started. The end of the summer theatre months is not far off. This August, Sunset Playhouse opens what is quite possibly the final summer musical to open in the greater Milwaukee area. Gypsy is regarded by many as one of the greatest musicals ever produced. Okay, so it’s a good show, but I don’t know that I’d go quite that far. There’s no questioning that it’s a great way to end the summer in Elm Grove, though.

True to form for a Summer Sunset musical, the ensemble is pretty big including over two dozen people and half a dozen kids. The Sunset’s spacious stage and comfortable seating make this a very promising final stop before the 2014-2015 season fully opens in September.

The Sunset Playhouse’s production of Gypsy runs through Aug. 10 at the Furlan Auditorium on 800 Elm Grove Rd. in Elm Grove. For more information, visit Sunset online.