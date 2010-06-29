Hair Vs. Hairspray

×

July 16th: A production of Hair opens at the Sunset Playhouse In Elm Grove.

July 22nd: A production of Hairspray opens with Greendale Community Theatre in uhh . . Greendale

---

Hair: a musical about hippie counter-culture of the late ‘60’s that debuted in the late ‘60’s.

Hairspray: a 2002 musical about fame, acceptance and racial integration in the early ‘60’s based on a move from the late ‘80’s.

---

Hair director Ray Jivoff was about 14 years old when the musical debuted on Broadway in 1968.

Greendale Community Theatre Director Brian Bzdawka was about 19 years old when Hairspray debuted on Broadway in 2002.

---

Hair is a loose collection of scenes that fit into a larger plot featuring characters with names like Claude, Berger and Sheila.

Hairspray forms itself from a heavily crafted plot drawn directly from Jon Waters’ script. Feauring characters with names like Tracy Turnblad, Corny Collins and Seaweed J. Stubbs.

---

Hair has been produced countless times over the decades, most recently in Milwaukee with a thoroughly satisfying UWM production.

Hairspray makes its locally-produced Wisconsin premiere with the Greendale Community Theatre production. The Broadway tour of the show came through town not that long ago, but this is the first time the musical has had an indigenous production. This is the GCT’s second summer in a row of staging the Wisconsin-premiere of a Broadway musical. Last summer’s GCT production of Rent was one of the better musical productions to hit a local stage in the past year.

---

The Sunset Playhouse’s production of Hair runs July 16th – August 8th.

The Greendale Community Theatre production of Hairspray runs July 22nd– 31st.