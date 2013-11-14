Hairspray in Oconomowoc

×

The Oconomowoc High School Players will be staging a production of the musical adaptation of Hairspray this month. It's so nice to see shows open this month that have nothing at all to do with the holidays and it's particularly cool that the show is being staged by a high school. The fact that it's also being choreographed by local musical theatre guru Karl Miller is quite cool as well.

Set in 1962, Hairspray is the story of cultural integration at the dawn of the civil rights movement. Embracing diversity is really going to continue to be really important to our survival as a culture. Based on the film by John Waters, Hairspray embraces that fact. It's really very cool that this is being done by a local high school.

The OHS Players production of Hairspray runs November 16th - 23rd at the Oconomowoc Arts Center. For ticket reservations, visit the OAC online.