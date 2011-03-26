Hairspray At The Pabst

×

The disturbingly well-funded performing arts department as Pius XI has brought a number of huge musicals to the Pabst Theatre over the years . . . most notably a rather large production of Titanic. In March, the program brings Hairspray to the historic theatre in a huge production featuring more than 70 students from the school as well as local theatre talent Ericka Wade and Milwaukee theatre institution Jonathan West.

This is not the first time the Scott Wittman/Marc Shaiman musical has been featured on a stage on Water Street. The touring Broadway production had recently rolled through the Marcus Center. There was also a remarkable production of the show staged by the Greendale Community Theatre. Based on the 1988 John Waters film, Hairspray is a surreal, retro story set in a 1960’s America from some bizarre parallel John Waters world where cultural segregation between races and subcultures was alarmingly simple and clear-cut. The GCT production had an infectious energy to it. With the kind of energy behind the Pius XI production at the Pabst, there’s no reason to believe it won’t be able to harness that same energy.

Pius XI’s production of Hairspray runs March 25th-27th at the Pabst Theatre. For reservations, call 414-290-8151.