Halloween Thoughts of Valentine's Day

×

The Quasimondo recently announced its upcoming season. On Halloween I find myself thinking of their upcoming horror mid-February Valentine's Day show Love and Cthulhu. It's an interesting bit contrast--this February they're doing horror inspired by one of the great horror authors of the 20th century.

The juxtaposition of Cthulhu with Valentine's Day reminds me of a story I remember hearing about Chutlhu mythos author H.P. Lovecraft. I don't know if it's true and I can't remember where I read it, but evidently Lovecraft wasn't a terribly social person. His associates finally managed to wrangle him into enough social get togethers that he had become engaged to a woman. The morning of his wedding day, Lovecraft had an idea for a story . . . became obsessed with the idea over th course of his wedding day. Finally, on his wedding night he couldn't take it anymore. He locked himself in a room of the honeymoon suite with a typewriter and banged out what he ended up later referring to as the best story he'd ever written . . . there locked in a room of his honeymoon suite with a typewriter . . . his newly-wedded wife probably crying in the next room . . .

That's Love and Lovecraft I guess . . . the man was tackling demons that were pretty intense. And I look forward to seeing The Quasimondo will be exploring work inspired by the author in Love and Cthulhu this February 13th - March 1st at the Milwaukee Fortress on 100 A. East Pleasant Street.

For more information about the Quasimndo's upcoming season, visit The Quasimondo online.