Milwaukee's own Dear Ruthie will be hosting a fundraiser for the Boulevard Theatre this coming Thursday. An evening of hamburgers, bingo and raffle prizes runs from 7:45 pm - 9:30 pm at Humburger Mary's (2130 South K.K.) on July 25th.

As always at Hamburger Mary's, seating is very limited. Arrive early. Questions can be directed to Boulevard Theatre's Business Manager Sue Brewer at 414.-744-5757.