HAMLET Auditions Tonight and Tomorrow

Cooperative Performance Milwaukee is one of a few companies to be staging Hamlet in Wisconsin this summer. I'm not complaining. It's not a bad script. I'm just saying . . .

Anyway . . . the production in question is being staged August 19 - 30 at the Villa Terrace. And if you're going to see another production of Hamlet, why shouldn't it be at the Villa Terrace? That place is kind of overwhelmingly beautiful.

The production in question stars Cat Friesen as Hamlet.

Frequent Milwaukee Rep actor Mark Corkins plays Claudius.

Very cool.

The play is being directed by Don Russell.

But there are evidently other roles available, which is why tonight an tomorrow night, at the Milwaukee Rep. Auditions are scheduled to run from 6pm - 9:30 pm.

If you're interested in auditioning, call 818-390-4935 to schedule a time.

This may sound like a last-minute announcement, but CPM posted a half hour before I wrote this on its own Facebook listing of the auditions

" If you haven't set up an audition appointment yet, what are you waiting for?

Give us a call, schedule a time for tonight or tomorrow night. "

It would be kind of strange of them to post that if there weren't still roles and audition spots open. So suffice it to say, there's still space and still a really cool opportunity to do Shakespeare at the Villa Terrace in August . . . and again . . . If you're going to be doing Shakespeare in August in Milwaukee, the Villa Terrace is a beautiful place for it.

For more information about Cooperative Performance Milwaukee, visit them online.