Hamlet from a Suitcase

Along with the couple of local productions of outdoor Shakespeare that make it to a couple of different stages this month, there is a touring production of Hamlet that makes its way to the SummerStage in Lapham Peak State Park.

The Suitcase Shakespeare Company prides itself on concision and brevet. Five actors being the story of the prince of Denmark to life with nothing more than a ladder and a chair. The show itself is a heavily edited 55 minutes. Things WILL be cut, but your will have seen the high points of a Shakespearian classic in a Park in Delafield, which actually sounds like a lot of fun.

The Suitcase Shakespeare performs its production of Hamlet June 15th and 16th. both shows start at 8pm. for ticket reservations, visit Summer Stage online.