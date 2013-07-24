Hamlet At Villa Terrace

August will bring with it a production of Hamlet that runs for the last couple of weeks.

Cooperative Performance Milwaukee is shiny, new outfit that emerged just a little while ago. It will be staging a production of Hamlet to the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts MuseumAugust 19th-30th. Cooperative Performance Milwaukee co-founder Don Russell directs the play, which stars Catherine Friesen in the title role . . . an interesting cross-gender choice there . . . Other notable names that stick out at me from the cast are Thom Cauley as Laertes, Mark Corkins as Claudius, Mack Heath as Polonius and Cheryl Roloff as Gertrude.

Billed as a new "hearing" of the old classic, the choice of venue for this production is excellent. Villa Terrace is absolutely beautiful this time of year. The classy mood and feel of the old estate worked well for a Fools For Tragedy staging of ancient greek tragedy. There's no reason to think that the space doesn't have the right life for a staging of Hamlet as well.

Cooperative Performance Milwaukee's staging of Hamlet runs August 19th through 30th at the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum. For ticket reservations, call 414-271-3656 x5 or visit the production's ticket site.