Hansberry-Sands Auditions

In response to a demand for quality Black theatre in Milwaukee, Hansberry-Sands Theatre was started some 22 years ago. The company continues to produce work all these years later. This coming month, they will be looking to cast for their season-opening production. The comedy/drama will be mounted in September/October. From the press release:

"The Company is in search of males and females for five roles with a varying age span; female ages 21 to 65, and males ages 25-45. Auditions are by appointment only and will be held Tuesday, June 11th from 7:00-9:00 PM at the WAAW Center, 3020 W. Vliet St. They will be scheduled in 10-15 minute increments. Please bring 2 headshots along with creative resumes and prepare a 1-2 minute dramatic or comedic monologue. A cold reading from the script may be required. Callbacks will be Tuesday, June 18th, 7:00 – 9:00 PM at the same location. For appointments or information call 414.616.PLAY or email hansberry-sand7529@sbcglobal.net."