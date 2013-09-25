Hansberry-Sands opens The Old Settler this Weekend

×

The range of stories that can have a universal appeal is kind of fascinating. John Henry Redwood's The Old Settler-- a 1997 comedy set during the Harlem Renaissance did really well in Russia . Audiences there thought the story of 2 sisters was very Chekhovian. One woman there had suggested that it was written so well with respect to insight into its lead characters that there was no way it could have possibly been written by a man. Producers could learn a lot about the wide-ranging appeal of shows like The Old Settler .

The Old Settler gets a local staging this month by Hansberry-Sands Theatre Company. Willie Abney directs a production of the comedy as the opening of the company's 33rd season. Two sisters struggle their way towards amicable reconciliation as they are forced to take-in a man as a roommate to help pay the rent.

September 27th through October 6th at Vogel Hall in the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts. For ticket reservations, call 414-273-7206. Or visit the Marcus Center online.