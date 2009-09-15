Hansberry-Sands Theatre Asks ‘What Would Jesus Do?’

×

In 2001, as playwright Yvette Heyliger researchedsubject matter for a new play, she found herself talking with the late TundeSamuel, former director of Theater Arts for the National Black Theatre in New York. Samuel, whoexpressed disappointment that black theater in the United States had done so little toaddress the AIDS epidemic, said he wanted every African-American theatercompany in the country to produce at least one play per season to address thegrowing infection rate of HIV/AIDS among African Americans. In response to hiscall, Heyliger created a play titled WhatWould Jesus Do?

The drama focuses on a religious wife who is exposedto HIV by her husband. She must take action while staying true to her religiousbeliefs in a production that is being billed as an “interfaith,intergenerational play.” Heyliger’s output met with considerable acclaim whenit debuted in Los Angelesin 2006. This week, Hansberry-SandsTheatre Company opens its production of WhatWould Jesus Do? at the Marcus Center for the PerformingArts. This drama should prove to be an extremely thought-provoking experience.

Hansberry-Sands’ production of What Would Jesus Do? runs Sept. 18-26 at the Marcus Center.

Also opening this week: Bill Theisen directsRossini’s The Barber of Seville inthe first show of Skylight Opera Theatre’s50th anniversary season. The Skylight will also be staging Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro in January,allowing audiences a rare opportunity to see the first two operatic adaptationsof the immensely popular Figaro Trilogy in the same season (and by the samecreative team). Both productions share a director, costume designers and setdesigners. Continuing its ongoing tradition of accessibility, Skylight OperaTheatre will perform the plays in English.

The Barber ofSeville makes it to the main stage of the Broadway Theatre Center from Sept. 18through Oct. 4.