Hansel And Gretel At a Farmer’s Market and More Animal Farm

The Quasimondo Physical Theatre rounds out the summer with a few live outdoor performances this month. Included on the schedule for the irreverent group are a couple of performances of shows they have mounted elsewhere before.

Hansel & Gretel: A Cautionary Tale is a mixture of puppetry, dance and drama that twists the folktale into a story about eating healthy and the importance of active lifestyles. The noble intentions are brought to the stage by some of the group’s most experienced including Jesse Miller and Brian Rott.

The show should find a receptive audience at Fondy Farmer's Market this Saturday, Aug. 2. The show starts a half hour before noon on 2200 W. Fond du Lac Avenue.

Later on this month, the group will be staging a free performance of its unique production of Animal Farm at the Lake Park Stage. It’s an interesting show which was first staged earlier this summer at an old farmhouse. The show, which also mixes puppetry, dance and drama begins one half hour before 8 in the evening at the stage near 2975 N. Lake Park Road.

For more information about the Quasimondo, visit them online.