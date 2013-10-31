Hansel & Gretel with the Quasi Mondo

×

Hansel & Gretel is a weird story. Were it not for the fact that it is such a classic and beloved story,the tale of two kids getting trapped by a witch with ridiculous amounts of candy and the gingerbread would just seem very, very strange. It's remarkable what a culture can consider normal by virtue of familiarity when you think about it.

The tale of Hansel & Gretel does bring with it some rather interesting potential for allegory. This is, after all, a tale of consumer entrapment by someone in power. An exploration at the classic fairytale is brought to the state this coming weekend in the next production by the Quasi Mondo.

From the show's description:

" After eating their way through dinner, dessert, the plates and flatware, and even the house, Hansel and Gretel acquire a taste for fitness in this spectacularly entertaining retake on a classic tale. Originally commissioned for the Artown performing arts festival in Reno, Nevada; this family-friendly production addresses consumer culture and healthy eating habits through giant puppets, masks, music, and dance. "

Hansel & Gretel: a cautionary tale of Ron's November 1 through the 10th at the Milwaukee Fortress on 100 A East Pleasant Street. For more information, visit The Quasi Mondo online.