Harmonies and Comedy in ‘The Marvelous Wonderettes’

Photo Credit: George Katsekes Jr.

Roger Bean’s beloved jukebox musical, The Marvelous Wonderettes, warms Sunset Playhouse’s stage with ’50s-’60s pop tunes. The four-part harmony accompanies light comedy that briskly bounces through the girl group’s performances in high school and during a class reunion years later. Director-choreographer Becky Spice taps into the fun of Bean’s script, engaging delicate dynamics with a charming quartet of personalities.

The show opens at a high school prom in 1958. The Wonderettes have been called in as last-minute musical replacements for the boys glee club. Amy Barrett is a calm, confident diva as the towering Cindy Lou. Kassandra Novell is robust and passionate as Betty Jean, Cindy Lou’s rival in the group. The antagonism between Novell and Barrett is a fun central conflict for the first act. Kimberly Giddens is gracefully nervous as Missy, who’s struggling to deal with her crush on a teacher. Jackey Boelkow rounds out the cast as Suzy. Boelkow is somewhat dizzying as an endearingly off-center personality who is dating the guy running the lights for the prom.

The 15-minute intermission between acts one and two represents a decade. Performing at a 10-year reunion, the four friends are a little older. They’ve all been through quite a lot. (Suzy’s pregnant, and all four of the women are dealing with various issues that have arisen in their lives.) Bean mixes popular girl group hits of the ’50s and ’60s with lesser-known pop tunes in a fun and easy plot that allows each of the four actresses an equal share of the fun.

Through Feb. 1 at Furlan Auditorium, 700 Wall St., Elm Grove.