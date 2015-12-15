We are all familiar with legendary crooners Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett and Dean Martin. Sunset Playhouse is offering a chance to hear another master of the style. WAMI (Wisconsin Area Music Industry) winner Chris Mariani, inspired by the aforementioned greats and compared to contemporary performers like Michael Bublé and Harry Connick Jr., returns to Sunset as part of its intimate SideNotes Cabaret Series. Mariani will perform with a sextet of exceptional musicians: Sam Steffke (piano), John Babbitt (bass), Jim Ryan (drums), John Rose (trumpet), Paul Brozowski (trombone) and music director/arranger Jeff LaBarge (saxophone).

“Chris presents time-tested songs with meticulously crafted arrangements that remain true to the genre and have become the soundtrack of our lives,” says Peggy Peterson Ryan, producer of the SideNotes Cabaret Series. Mariani previously performed eight sold-out shows at Sunset in 2012 and Peterson Ryan shares that “audiences, charmed by his winning personality, stylish vocals and dynamite backup sextet, have repeatedly asked to have Chris and his ensemble return to our cabaret stage.” Sunset Playhouse’s Artistic Director Nancy Visintainer-Armstrong says they are delighted about his return.

Mariani presents a blend of ’40s romance, ’50s swing and classic holiday favorites in a program of elegant standards. “Mariani and his band continue to carry the torch for a timeless musical genre, taking hits from the past and presenting them with a modern style that hearkens back to the distinctive music of the lounge era,” says Peterson Ryan. “It’s not unusual to see Chris’ audiences singing along, tapping their toes and becoming totally immersed in music created by some of the best composers, vocalists and arrangers the world has ever known.”

Have A Cool Yule with Chris Mariani runs Dec. 16-19 at Sunset Playhouse, 800 Elm Grove Road, Elm Grove. For tickets, call 262-782-4430 or visit sunsetplayhouse.com.