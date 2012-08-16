Over Our Head Looking For Scripts

×

Racine's Over Our Heads Players will be continuing its long-running Snowdance sketch comedy fest this coming February. A series of 10-minute comedies will filter through the stage of Racine's Sixth Street Theatre. Of course, OOHPs can't have the festival without scripts . . . and it is once again soliciting for ten-minute comic scripts. Now through November 1st, the players will be accepting submissions for the festival.

The festival itself runs for five weeks beginning in February. Audience members vote on their favorites. At the end of the festival "Best In Snow" is awarded with a $300 prize. Runners-up get $100 each.

Script submissions will be judged by a selection committee. They are looking for original, unpublished, previously un-produced work. All scripts must be ten minutes or shorter. The work must be free of copyright restrictions.

Entries may be sent to:

SNOWDANCE

c/o Sixth Street Theatre

318 Sixth Street

Racine, Wisconsin, 53403.

Playwrights are limited to one submission. As stated above, the submission period closes on November 1st. For more information, visit Over Our Head Players online.