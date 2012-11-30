Over Our Head Players Complete History of the US (Abridged)

×

The history of America is a long and complicated one. As we have learned from shows like, All the Great Books, The Complete Works of Shakespeare and The Complete Word of God, that which is very complicated can be very, very funny when compressed. And so it is with great pleasure and more than a little whims that the Reduced Shakespeare Company decided to compress "300 years of history into 3000 seconds.)

The end of the month, Racine's Over Our Heads Players tackles The Complete History of America (Abridged). The founders of the long-running Snowdance 10-minute comes festival tackle the 100-minute sketch comedy show November 30 - December 16 at Racine's Sixth Street Theatre on 318 Sixth Street. For ticket reservations, call 262-632-6802. For more information, visit Over our Head Players Online.