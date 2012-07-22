Over Our Head's Cedar Chest Letters

×

There's a kind of romantic notion of ink on paper . . . kind of a personal connection between thoughts, ideas and words that has an enduring sanctity. Based on an actual discovery, Racine native Barbara Tylla's The Cedar Chest Letters tells the story of a bunch of thoughts that had been painstakingly packed away in an attic. Actual family letters were found in an old chest that told an old family story. Sounds like one of those classic midwestern tales of lives fading away with time that still resonate in the present.

Racine's Over Our Head Players stages a production of the drama next month. It's a bonus production on the Players' 21st season which doesn't appear to be mentioned on their website.

According to the press release: "Shows run two weekends, August 3 – 12. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00, and Sundays at 2:30."

For ticket reservations, call 262-632-6802.